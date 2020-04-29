UPDATE – HOMICIDE INVESTIGATIONS

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 29 aprile 2020

The Calgary Police Service continues to investigate three separate incidents that occurred on Monday, April 27, 2020. The incidents are not believed to be related to each other.

“Our members worked tirelessly yesterday and throughout the night on these three investigations,” says Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the CPS Homicide Unit. “Our number one priority is always to bring closure to a victim’s family, and we will continue to utilize resources from across the Service to do that.”

Updates about each investigation are included below.

Police are asking for anyone with information about these incidents to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Marion Crescent Homicide

The death of a woman whose body was found yesterday has been declared a homicide and charges have been laid against one man.

Just before 9 p.m., Monday, April 27, 2020, police were called to a residence in the 600 block of Marian Crescent N.E., for reports that a woman was found deceased. Upon arrival, police and EMS discovered the woman’s body and a man in medical distress. The man was transported to hospital in serious condition, where he was later released into police custody.

Police believe that the victim was murdered sometime between Friday, April 24, 2020, and Monday, April 27, 2020, at 8:30 p.m. Concerned for her welfare, the victim’s family attended her residence, where they located her deceased.

An autopsy was conducted today by The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the victim has been identified as Brittney Ann MESZAROS, 24, of Calgary.

Investigators are still in the process of reviewing CCTV and speaking with people who were in the area and may have heard something. While a motive is still being determined, the offender and victim had been living in a common law relationship and the homicide is believed to be domestic in nature.

At this time, police aren’t aware of a domestic violence history in relation to the couple.

Alexander MOSKALUK, 23, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of manslaughter. He will next appear in court on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Case #/3321

Horizon Suspicious Death

Detectives continue to await autopsy results in the death of a man who was found yesterday in medical distress in the community of Horizon. An autopsy has been scheduled by The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Additional details will be released if the suspicious death is determined to be criminal in nature.

Case #/4163

Arson at Seniors’ Facility

A victim who was injured in a fire yesterday morning at a seniors’ facility remains in hospital in life-threatening condition. Further updates on this investigation will only be provided if the status of the victim’s condition changes.

Case #/4163

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/update—homicide-investigations/