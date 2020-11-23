UPDATE FROM THE NATIONAL BLOOD AUTHORITY

(AGENPARL) – MILTON (AUSTRALIA), lun 23 novembre 2020

Wednesday, 2 December 2020

1.00 pm – 2.00 pm (AEDT)

Virtual meeting via Webex

The National Blood Authority (NBA) manages and coordinates arrangements for the supply of blood and blood products and services on behalf of the Australian Government and state and territory governments.

This update from the NBA will include:

Major projects update for 2019-20 and start of 2020-21

What’s happening in 2020-21

Blood Management

Followed by time for questions from participants.

Registration is required

Click here to register

Please forward on to any colleagues that may be interested in attending.