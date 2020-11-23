lunedì, Novembre 23, 2020
Breaking News

USA, DATI ELETTORALI: IL MESSAGGIO ANTI-GLOBALISMO E PRO-POLIZIA DEL PRESIDENTE TRUMP VINCE…

GLI STATI UNITI SI RITIRANO DAL TRATTATO PER I VOLI DI SORVEGLIANZA…

NEW YORK, TOPI CHE CORRONO PER IL CENTRAL PARK E NEI VARI…

USA, IL GOVERNATORE DEL MARYLAND LARRY HOGAN, L’EROE ANTI-TRUMP, HA PAGATO I…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TAHER BARAKA OF AL-ARABIYA

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TAHER BARAKA OF AL-ARABIYA

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TAHER BARAKA OF AL-ARABIYA

G20: GLOBAL CO-OPERATION AND STRONG POLICY ACTION NEEDED FOR A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY

USA, ANALISI DEI DATI DI VOTO: TRUMP HA OTTENUTO 10 MILIONI DI…

SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL TO TRAVELING PRESS

Agenparl
Image default
Home » UPDATE FROM THE NATIONAL BLOOD AUTHORITY

UPDATE FROM THE NATIONAL BLOOD AUTHORITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MILTON (AUSTRALIA), lun 23 novembre 2020

23rd Nov 20

Wednesday, 2 December 2020

1.00 pm – 2.00 pm (AEDT)

Virtual meeting via Webex

The National Blood Authority (NBA) manages and coordinates arrangements for the supply of blood and blood products and services on behalf of the Australian Government and state and territory governments.

This update from the NBA will include:

  • Major projects update for 2019-20 and start of 2020-21
  • What’s happening in 2020-21
  • Blood Management

Followed by time for questions from participants.

Registration is required

Click here to register

Please forward on to any colleagues that may be interested in attending.

Fonte/Source: https://www.aims.org.au/news/update-from-the-national-blood-authority

Post collegati

UPDATE FROM THE NATIONAL BLOOD AUTHORITY

Redazione

BLOOD DRIVE SEEKS TO REVERSE ALARMING TREND AT UMMC

Redazione

AL-BAHA: REGIONAL LABORATORY AND CENTRAL BLOOD BANK OBTAINS CBAHI ACCREDITATION

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): AZACITIDINE BETAPHARM, AZACITIDINE, MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES,LEUKEMIA, MYELOMONOCYTIC, CHRONIC,LEUKEMIA, MYELOID, ACUTE, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 24/03/2020, REVISION: 1, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

UNISA PIONEERS REMOTE SCREENING FOR VITAL HEALTH SIGNS INDICATING COVID-19

Redazione

ORPHAN DESIGNATION: TINOSTAMUSTINE, TREATMENT OF T-CELL PROLYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA, 27/07/2020, POSITIVE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More