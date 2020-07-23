venerdì, Luglio 24, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO VII N. 85 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO VII N. 86 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1892 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1824 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1824 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 959 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – RELAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1892 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRASMISSIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO VII N. 85 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1144 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – RELAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO VII N. 86 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl

UPDATE FROM GOV.UK – WORKING SAFELY DURING CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – gio 23 luglio 2020 Update on GOV.​UK.
Page summary
Find out how to make your workplace COVID-secure.
Change made
Vehicles – Updated to reflect changes to the rules on working from home (sections 1 & 2) and when to wear face coverings (section 6.1). We have also amended the guidance on disposing of face coverings and PPE (section 5.1) and work-related travel (section 7.2).
Time updated
11:58pm, 23 July 2020
Is this email useful? Answer some questions to tell us more: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/govuk-email/?f=immediate.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More