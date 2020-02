(AGENPARL) – sab 08 febbraio 2020 Update on GOV.​UK

Page summary

33% of all FTSE 100 board members are now women, up from just 12.5% less than a decade ago

Change made

First published

Time updated

12:15am, 8 February 2020

Is this email useful? Answer some questions to tell us more: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/govuk-email/?f=immediate

🔊 Listen to this