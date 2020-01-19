(AGENPARL) – dom 19 gennaio 2020 Update on GOV.UK.
PM meeting with President Putin: 19 January 2020: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-president-putin-19-january-2020?utm_source=3da50272-09aa-478e-bd12-fdc3d4710cd1&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_content=immediate
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met President Vladimir Putin at the Libya conference in Berlin.
First published.
Time updated
4:46pm, 19 January 2020
