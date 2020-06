(AGENPARL) – mar 30 giugno 2020 Update on GOV.​UK.

PM Boris Johnson has announced the most radical reforms to our planning system since the Second World War, making it easier to build better homes where people want to live.

11:40am, 30 June 2020

