UPDATE FROM GOV.UK – OPEN STANDARDS FOR GOVERNMENT

(AGENPARL) – mar 09 giugno 2020 Update on GOV.​UK.

Page summary

Information about the open standards chosen for use in government technology.

Change made

The open standards profiles for ‘Encoding characters’ has been rewritten into plain English. There are no changes to the content or the standard.Please note that the new publishing date will appear on all of the open standards profiles, but these have not been changed at this time.

Time updated

10:12am, 9 June 2020

Is this email useful? Answer some questions to tell us more: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/govuk-email/?f=immediate.

🔊 Listen to this