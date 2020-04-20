lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
UPDATE FROM GOV.UK – ETL PRODUCT TYPES: MOTORS AND DRIVES

(AGENPARL) – lun 20 aprile 2020 Update on GOV.​UK.
Page summary
Product descriptions for equipment eligible for the Energy Technology List, showing the energy and cost savings.
Change made
On 29 October 2018, the Chancellor announced that the ECA and First Year Tax Credits Scheme (FYTC) will end from April 2020 for products on the ETL. This ETL publication has been updated to remove references to the ECA.
Time updated
2:51pm, 20 April 2020
