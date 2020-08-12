UPDATE FROM GOV.UK – ESF CLAIM APPLICATIONS AND SELF-DECLARED ADJUSTMENTS

mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
(AGENPARL) – mer 12 agosto 2020 Update on GOV.​UK.
Page summary
Guidance and forms for completing European Social Fund (ESF) claim applications and Self-Declared Adjustments (SDA).
Change made
Minor visual changes to the Participant Data Schema (PDS) around participant employment on starting status labels (column N “Labour Market Status That Best Describes Situation” in the PDS. Additionally the Participant Data Schema guidance has been updated around how to delete participant records is being updated. Previously the function to delete a record has been present but the specific action was ill-defined.
Time updated
12:03pm, 12 August 2020
