UPDATE FROM GOV.UK – CLOSING CERTAIN BUSINESSES AND VENUES IN ENGLAND

(AGENPARL) – ven 01 maggio 2020 Update on GOV.​UK.

Page summary

This document provides guidance on the closure of certain businesses and venues as part of further social distancing measures.

Change made

The ‘Closing certain businesses and venues in England’ guidelines have been updated to further clarify the requirements of The Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020

Time updated

2:11pm, 1 May 2020

Is this email useful? Answer some questions to tell us more: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/govuk-email/?f=immediate.

🔊 Listen to this