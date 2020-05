(AGENPARL) – mer 20 maggio 2020 Update on GOV.​UK.

Page summary

We’re seeking views on proposals for making changes to the Capacity Market Rules in order to comply with new EU carbon dioxide emissions limits.

Change made

Government response published.

Time updated

9:00am, 20 May 2020

Is this email useful? Answer some questions to tell us more: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/govuk-email/?f=immediate.

🔊 Listen to this