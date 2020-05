(AGENPARL) – mar 12 maggio 2020 Update on GOV.​UK.

Page summary

Business Secretary Alok Sharma gave the 12 May 2020 daily press briefing on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Change made

First published.

Time updated

6:55pm, 12 May 2020

Is this email useful? Answer some questions to tell us more: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/govuk-email/?f=immediate.

🔊 Listen to this