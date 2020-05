(AGENPARL) – dom 31 maggio 2020 Update on GOV.​UK.

Change made

In light of the changes to the rules beginning tomorrow (1 June 2020), we’ve removed the questions about parks and gardens, a question about large gatherings, and shop reopening.

Time updated

9:30pm, 31 May 2020

