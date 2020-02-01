(AGENPARL) – London sab 01 febbraio 2020

The 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday, 31 January on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody.

He has since been released on bail to a date in late February.

Leshawn, 29, was pronounced dead shortly after 02:00hrs on 21 December 2019 after police were called to Hanameel Street, E16 with reports of a man stabbed.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and to date have charged three men aged 28, 38, and 31 in connection with the murder.

Anyone with information which could assist enquiries, is urged to contact the Specialist Crime incident room on 020 , quoting CAD. Or stay anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111/crimestoppers-uk.org