1 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH BELARUSIAN PRESIDENT LUKASHENKA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH BELARUSIAN PRESIDENT LUKASHENKA

MEDIO ORIENTE, SOLUZIONE A DUE STATI PROSPETTIVA GIUSTA E SOSTENIBILE

THE TECHNOLOGY IMPERATIVE FOR LIFE SCIENCES

INDUSTRIAL “LIGHTHOUSES” FOR TECH-ENABLED TRANSFORMATIONS

TEN PRINCIPLES FOR SUCCESSFUL OIL AND GAS OPERATOR TRANSITIONS

SAME-DAY DELIVERY: READY FOR TAKEOFF

ICAO’S OUTRAGEOUS PRACTICE OF BLOCKING TWITTER USERS WHO REFERENCE TAIWAN

ICAO’S OUTRAGEOUS PRACTICE OF BLOCKING TWITTER USERS WHO REFERENCE TAIWAN

COMUNICATO STAMPA – PITTALIS (COMMISSIONE GIUSTIZIA CAMERA DEPUTATI) SULL’APERTURA DELL’ANNO GIUDIZIARIO

Home » *UPDATE* FOURTH ARREST MADE IN NEWHAM MURDER
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

*UPDATE* FOURTH ARREST MADE IN NEWHAM MURDER

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London sab 01 febbraio 2020

The 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday, 31 January on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody

He has since been released on bail to a date in late February.

Leshawn, 29, was pronounced dead shortly after 02:00hrs on 21 December 2019 after police were called to Hanameel Street, E16 with reports of a man stabbed.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and to date have charged three men aged 28, 38, and 31 in connection with the murder.

Anyone with information which could assist enquiries, is urged to contact the Specialist Crime incident room on 020 , quoting CAD. Or stay anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111/crimestoppers-uk.org

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/star-update-star-fourth-arrest-made-in-newham-murder-393173?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

Related posts

В ВКА А.Ф. Можайского состоялся митинг в ознаменование начала месячника сплочения воинских коллективов

Redazione

Представители войск РХБ защиты стали участниками Международных Рождественских образовательных чтений

Redazione

Десантники Ульяновского гвардейского десантно-штурмового соединения приняли старт в комбинированном марш-броске

Redazione

В Подмосковном парке «Патриот» на старт комбинированного марш-броска вышли гвардейцы из соединения специального назначения ВДВ

Redazione

PERONI TOP12, I MEDICEI VINCONO A VIADANA 19-14 NELL’ANTICIPO DELLA DECIMA GIORNATA

Redazione

SHORT TRACK, MONDIALI DI BORMIO: SPECHENHAUSER QUARTO SUI 1500

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More