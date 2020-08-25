UPDATE: FATAL INCIDENT, STRUCTURAL COLLAPSE OF HOUSE ROOF, BRADFORD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 25 agosto 2020

Tuesday 25 August, 2020

Detectives are continuing to investigate the cause of the collapse of a chimney onto a house which resulted in fatal injuries in Bradford at

the weekend.

Police and other emergency services were called to an address on Knights Fold at 5:06am on Sunday 23 August to reports a chimney had collapsed onto a neighbouring house.

Police can confirm the identity of the 47-year-man, from Bradford, who suffered fatal injuries as Mark Spence (pictured). A post mortem examination is being conducted today to establish the cause of death.

A 28-year-old woman, who was also in the property, was rushed to hospital and she remains there in a serious but stable condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a terrible incident which sadly resulted in a man suffering fatal injuries and also leaving a woman seriously injured. We have specialist officers supporting both of their families during this time.

“We have been working tirelessly since the weekend to establish the cause of the collapse of the chimney from the rented property onto a neighbouring house. We have been liaising with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) as well as other experts to determine the circumstances.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number or via the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Sunday 23 August 2020

Enquiries are ongoing today following the structural collapse of part of a house in a fatal incident in Bradford.

Emergency services were called to Knights Fold, Bradford at about 5.06am today (23 August) to reports the roof of a property had collapsed.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene and established a man and woman inside had suffered serious injuries after debris had fallen into a bedroom.

The woman (28) was taken to hospital and continues to be treated for none life threatening injuries.

A 47-year-old man inside the property was confirmed to have suffered fatal injuries however.

A family from inside the next door property were unharmed and taken out of the house.

Detective Inspector Claudine Binns of Bradford District CID, said: “This has clearly been a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life and a woman has received some serious injuries.

“Work is ongoing to make the building safe and we are in the early stages of a full investigation with the local authority to determine exactly how this fatal incident took place. A full file will be prepared for the coroner.

“The family of the adjoining house will be rehoused and authorities are working to support everyone involved in any way we can.

“Road closures will be in place at the scene throughout the day as structural engineers, police and fire services continue our work there.”

