UPDATE: DRUG TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION UNCOVERS HUMAN TRAFFICKING

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 28 gennaio 2021

Shakir JAMAL, who was wanted on warrants for trafficking of persons, in addition to a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation, has been arrested and remains in custody. He will next appear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this investigation.

Original release below.

Drug trafficking investigation uncovers human trafficking

After a significant arrest in November 2020, the investigation into the activities of the leader of a local drug trafficking network continued. Since then, investigators have learned the leader and an accomplice were allegedly financially benefitting from the trafficking of women for the purposes of prostitution.

Investigators believe at least two women were trafficked and at least one alleges they were assaulted if they did not comply with the demands of the leader and his associate. The women received very little of the money and were made vulnerable to the demands of the leaders by their addictions.

“This group targeted women who were vulnerable to manipulation and control because of their addictions. They preyed on at least two women that we currently know about, though we know they had a vast network in Calgary. If you are a victim of human trafficking, please call police. We can help,” says Calgary Police Service Staff Sgt. Jodi Gach.

“Bringing the accused to justice is only one small part of the success of this investigation. Ultimately our biggest success is in connecting many vulnerable victims with our social serving partners to provide support, resources and a way out. Stopping the cycle of victimization from people who seek to profit from drug trafficking takes a wrap-around community approach and we could not do it without our partners.”

On Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of 16 Avenue S.E. Lawrence ORUBOR, 52, was located within the home, in the company of another individual whom he had conditions not to be in the presence of, and at the time of his arrest had $3,690 cash on his person.

ORUBOR was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of material benefit from trafficking, and one count each of trafficking in persons, material benefit from sexual services, assault, proceeds of crime and breach of a release order. He will next appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

Shakir JAMAL, 38, is wanted on warrants out of Calgary for trafficking of persons, material benefit from trafficking, advertising sex services, assault with a weapon and assault. He is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation.

JAMAL is described as approximately 5’8″ tall, 125 pounds, with short black hair that is balding. He has a tattoo on his right check that says “Family.” A photo of JAMAL is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Case #/3963

