UPDATE: DETECTIVES APPEALING FOR WITNESSES FOLLOWING FIREARMS DISCHARGE IN KEIGHLEY

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 12 novembre 2020

Thursday 12 November, 2020

Detectives have arrested two further people overnight connected to the firearms discharge in Keighley.

Officers were called at 9:59am yesterday (11 November) to reports of shots fired at a car on Westfell Road.

The suspects fled the scene in a car, which was later recovered by police.

There were no reported injuries.

Last night, police arrested a 30-year-old man from Keighley and a 38-year-old man from Leeds in connection with the incident. They remain in custody.

Two men aged 26 and 30 and a woman, aged 57, were arrested yesterday shortly after the incident.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any further information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number .

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Wednesday 11 November, 2020

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a firearms discharge in Keighley.

Police were called at 9:59 this morning (11 November) to reports of shots fired at a car on Westfell Road.

The suspects fled the scene in a car, which was later recovered by police.

Officers attended the scene and the police helicopter (NPAS) was also authorised to assist with enquiries.

There were no reported injuries.

This afternoon, two men aged 26 and 30 and a woman, aged 57, have been arrested in connection with this incident.

Various scenes are currently in place in the area whilst officers continue with their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney, leading the investigation, said: “Officers quickly arrested three people in connection with this incident, who remain in police custody at this time.

“Incidents such as this cause understandable concern and distress to the local community; we do believe this was a targeted incident.

“High visibility patrols have been deployed to the area to provide reassurance to local residents and community.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any further information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number .

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/update-detectives-appealing-witnesses-following-firearms-discharge-keighley

