Monday, 9 November 2020

The man wanted by police in connection with the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky has appeared in court in Pakistan.

Piran Ditta Khan, aged 72, appeared before a court in Islamabad today (Monday) in relation to an administrative matter regarding his extradition.

Khan, who was arrested back in January by Pakistani police, was remanded back into custody for a further hearing on Friday (13 November).

PC Sharon Beshenivsky was shot and fatally wounded when responding to a robbery at a travel agents in Bradford on Friday, 18 November 2005.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, said:

“We expect there to be many more court appearances as this process steadily progresses and continue to work with our colleagues from the National Crime Agency, CPS and the Pakistani Authorities to ensure it is completed as quick as possible.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/update-court-appearance-piran-ditta-khan