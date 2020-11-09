lunedì, Novembre 9, 2020
UPDATE: COURT APPEARANCE PIRAN DITTA KHAN

UPDATE: COURT APPEARANCE PIRAN DITTA KHAN

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), lun 09 novembre 2020

Monday, 9 November 2020

The man wanted by police in connection with the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky has appeared in court in Pakistan.

Piran Ditta Khan, aged 72, appeared before a court in Islamabad today (Monday) in relation to an administrative matter regarding his extradition.

Khan, who was arrested back in January by Pakistani police, was remanded back into custody for a further hearing on Friday (13 November).

PC Sharon Beshenivsky was shot and fatally wounded when responding to a robbery at a travel agents in Bradford on Friday, 18 November 2005.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, said:

“We expect there to be many more court appearances as this process steadily progresses and continue to work with our colleagues from the National Crime Agency, CPS and the Pakistani Authorities to ensure it is completed as quick as possible.”

Friday 6 November 2020

The man wanted in connection with the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky will appear in Court in Pakistan on Monday 9 November for an extradition hearing.

Piran Ditta Khan, aged 72, was arrested in Pakistan back in January and has been remanded in custody.

PC Beshenivsky was fatally shot when responding to a robbery at Universal Travel in Morley Street, Bradford on Friday, 18 November 2005.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, said:

“Khan is due in court fighting his extradition.

‘We are working with our colleagues from the National Crime Agency and the Pakistani Authorities to ensure his extradition is as quick as possible.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/update-court-appearance-piran-ditta-khan

