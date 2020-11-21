UPDATE: APPEAL FOR INFORMATION LEEDS AND BRADFORD ROAD, LEEDS

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), sab 21 novembre 2020

Friday, 20 November 2020

Earlier this week Police appealed for information after a woman was seen being pushed into a car on Leeds and Bradford Road in the Bramley area of Leeds on 17 November.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out and police have located the vehicle and spoken to the woman involved.

All parties are safe and well, and no offences have taken place.

Detective Inspector Richard Coulton of Leeds CID, said:

“Following our appeal, we would like to thank members of the public who provided information to us.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/update-appeal-information-leeds-and-bradford-road-leeds