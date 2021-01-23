UPDATE: APPEAL AFTER FIRE AT LEEDS GENERAL INFIRMARY

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), sab 23 gennaio 2021

Friday 22 January 2021

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a fire at Leeds General Infirmary yesterday.(Thursday 21 January 2021)

Officers were called to the hospital at about 17.54 to reports a man was causing damage to a unit and making threats.

The area was evacuated and a 43 year old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

No one was injured in the fire.

The 43 year old man remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle of Leeds CID said: ‘This was a very serious incident. Luckily no one was injured and everyone in the hospital was safely accounted for. ‘I would like to appeal to anyone who was impacted by the fire in either the A&E or X-Ray department between 5 and 6pm to come forward with any information to assist our enquiries’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the contact us options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1301 of 21 January.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Thursday January 21, 2021

