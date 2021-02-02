martedì, Febbraio 2, 2021
UPDATE #6: CALGARY POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 02 febbraio 2021

A third person is being sought, as a witness, in connection with the New Year’s Eve homicide of Calgary Police Service Sgt. Andrew Harnett.

This individual is believed to be a witness in the case and was a rear passenger of the vehicle alleged to have been used during the incident. This person has yet to come forward and self-identify as being in the vehicle.

Photos of the witness were captured on body worn camera and are being released for investigative purposes.

The passenger is believed to be wearing a Burberry-check shirt or jacket, or a similar-coloured fabric.

As this this matter is before the courts, we will have no further information to provide publicly. Investigators are working hard behind the scenes to gather all available evidence about the events that transpired on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

Anyone who has information about this case is encouraged to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case # /3828

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/update-6-calgary-police-officer-killed-in-the-line-of-duty/

