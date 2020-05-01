UPDATE 47: COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN ALBERTA (APRIL 29 AT 6 P.M.)

(AGENPARL) – ALBERTA (CANADA), ven 01 maggio 2020

Latest updates

Cases have been identified in all zones across the province: 3,590 cases in the Calgary zone 946 cases in the South zone 490 cases in the Edmonton zone 211 cases in the North zone 85 cases in the Central zone 33 cases in zones yet to be confirmed

Of these cases, there are currently 90 people in hospital, 22 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).

627 cases are suspected of being community acquired.

The total deaths are 89: 57 in the Calgary zone; 14 in the North zone; 12 in the Edmonton zone; five in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.

To date, 544 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 61 residents at these facilities have died.

There have been 141,060 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 148,937 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 5,051 tests have been completed.

The number of confirmed and recovered cases among health-care workers is available online. The vast majority of cases are believed to have acquired their infection outside of the workplace.

The Alberta government and Alberta Health Services have taken aggressive measures to protect the health and safety of workers at the Cargill Canada beef-processing plant and keep Canada’s food supply chain strong. Read the online bulletin.

Phased relaunch strategy released

A phased relaunch strategy puts health first, as government prepares to gradually reopen the province to get people back to work. The plan to move forward requires careful and ongoing monitoring and respects guidelines outlined by the chief medical officer of health. Read the news release.

Mental health supports

Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

Family violence prevention

A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.

Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The requirement for in-person Emergency Protection Order (EPO) applications for those fleeing family violence has been temporarily suspended; provincial courts can now hear applications for EPOs via telecommunication.

Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.

Quick facts

The most important measure Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene. This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.

Any individual exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is eligible for testing. People can access testing by completing the COVID-19 self-assessment online. A separate self-assessment tool is available for health-care and shelter workers, enforcement and first responders. After completing the form, there is no need to call 811.

All Albertans need to work together to overcome COVID-19. Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.

Fonte/Source: https://www.alberta.ca/announcements.cfm?xID=70208D37E2686-C59F-499C-F0513A6DF7C41244