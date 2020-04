(AGENPARL) – ALBERTA (CANADA), sab 18 aprile 2020

Apr 18, 2020

Media inquiries

There are now 1,162 confirmed recovered cases of COVID-19 in the province. A total of 165 new cases have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to 2,562. One Albertan has died since the last report, bringing the total number of reported deaths to 51.

Fonte/Source: https://www.alberta.ca/announcements.cfm?xID=7011997C0F02F-9CB2-7F9F-A7102DDBEC4725A3