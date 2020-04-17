UPDATE 34: COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN ALBERTA (APRIL 16 AT 5 P.M.)

(AGENPARL) – ALBERTA (CANADA), ven 17 aprile 2020

Some parts of this page will not display.

JavaScript is not available in this browser or may be turned off.

Latest updates

An unexpected network issue during the last 48 hours has temporarily limited data reporting, including the number of recovered cases and the breakdown of cases by zones across the province.

Once network problems have been resolved, updated data will be released.

162 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Alberta to 2,158.

Two new deaths have been reported. One death occurred in the North zone at the Manoir Du Lac Retirement Home and one was in the Calgary zone at the High River Long Term Care unit, bringing the total number of deaths in Alberta to 50.

There have been 85,317 people tested for COVID-19. There were 2,779 people tested in the last 24 hours.

Workers in long-term care and designated supportive living sites are only allowed to work at one location. This requirement must be fully implemented no later than April 23.

All Albertans need to work together to overcome COVID-19. Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.

Support for physicians

Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services (AHS) have collaborated on a unique Clinical Alternative Relationship Plan (ARP) that will pay AHS physicians who are adjusting their practice to provide care for Albertans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre Clinical ARP provides compensation options, other than fee-for-service, for AHS physicians who volunteer to change their practice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It includes physicians caring for patients at COVID-19 assessment centres across Alberta, or physicians who have answered AHS’ call to provide much-needed care for COVID-19 patients.

The plan gives physicians the flexibility to work with medical staff at AHS to select the compensation model that suits them best while being redeployed on the front lines or supporting Alberta’s COVID-19 response.

Mental health supports

The Government of Alberta is spending more than $53 million in one-time funding to implement more online, phone and in-person mental health and addiction recovery support to make it easier for Albertans to access services from anywhere in Alberta during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the news release for more information.

Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. Both the Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 are available toll-free 24-7.

Family violence prevention

A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line is available at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages.

Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-402-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are available at alberta.ca/COVID19.

Truck stops provide essential services

Truck stops are essential services and public access to gas, washrooms and showers, and other amenities are open. These services have not been restricted by Alberta’s public health measures.

Restaurants in truck stops can opt to continue to offer take-out, delivery and drive-through services. Government thanks privately owned restaurants, as well as franchises, for providing services to truckers to help keep essential goods moving in Alberta.

Quick facts

The most important measure Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene. This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.

Anyone who has health concerns or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should complete an online COVID-19 self-assessment.

For recommendations on protecting yourself and your community, visit alberta.ca/COVID19.

Related information Multimedia

Fonte/Source: https://www.alberta.ca/announcements.cfm?xID=7010934C05545-ADD7-BFB8-8742F81A01D97056