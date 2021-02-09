UPDATE 185: COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN ALBERTA (FEB. 8, 3:45 P.M.)

(AGENPARL) – ALBERTA (CANADA), mar 09 febbraio 2021

Latest updates

Over the last 24 hours, 269 new cases were identified.

There are 432 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 76 in intensive care.

There are 6,196 active cases in the province.

To date, 119,130 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, there were five additional COVID-related deaths reported: one on Dec. 31, two on Feb. 6, and two on Feb. 7. Four previous deaths have been determined not to be related to COVID-19.

The testing positivity rate was 4.3 per cent.

There was an increase of 6,184 tests (3,250,517 total) for a total of 1,775,475 people tested.

All zones across the province have cases: Calgary Zone: 2,463 active cases and 45,841 recovered South Zone: 319 active cases and 5,635 recovered Edmonton Zone: 1,870 active cases and 49,451 recovered North Zone: 834 active cases and 9,636 recovered Central Zone: 689 active cases and 8,461 recovered 21 active cases and 106 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed Additional information, including case totals, is online.

Currently, 313 schools, about 13 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 844 cases in total. 273 schools are on alert, with 511 total cases. Outbreaks are declared in 40 schools, with a total of 333 cases. In-school transmission has likely occurred in 76 schools. Of these, 61 have had only one new case occur as a result.

There are currently 386 active and 8,646 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.

To date, 1,116 of the 1,710 reported deaths (65 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.

Easing restrictions

Step 1 of the Path Forward plan began today. School-related and limited indoor and outdoor children’s sport and performance activities, one-on-one indoor personal fitness with a trainer, and dine-in service at restaurants, cafés and pubs are now permitted provincewide.

The Path Forward plan has targets for easing restrictions based on hospitalization rates.

Specific hospitalization numbers will be the benchmarks by which restrictions will be eased.

Existing health measures are still in place and should be followed.

COVID-19 vaccination program

As of Feb. 7, 120,357 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta. This is 2,721.8 doses per 100,000 population. There are now 28,991 Albertans fully immunized with two doses.

Due to interruptions in vaccine supply, no new first dose appointments will be booked for the next few weeks.

As more doses of vaccines arrive, Alberta will expand its vaccine approach.

Alberta’s phased approach to vaccination focuses first on priority health-care workers and those who are at highest risk of severe outcomes.

COVID-19 variants

Alberta is actively monitoring for COVID-19 variants and is enhancing the province’s capacity to do genetic analysis on samples.

Variant case numbers are being updated regularly.

Border pilot program

All border pilot participants must remain in quarantine until receiving a negative result from their second test on day seven or eight (counting arrival day as day one).

Participants cannot return to child care, out-of-school care, schools, post-secondary institutions and workplaces outside of their home for 14 days.

Returning travellers from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil are not eligible to participate in the border pilot program.

Schools

COVID Care Teams outreach

If you or others in your home have been directed to self-isolate/quarantine by Alberta Health Services and are unable to do so safely at home, please contact 211 to discuss options, including accessing an assigned hotel to safely isolate (free of charge). Financial assistance may also be available in the amount of $625, upon completion of the self-isolation period.

Enforcement of public health measures

The government has granted certain Alberta peace officers and community peace officers temporary authority to enforce public health orders.

Not following mandatory restrictions will result in fines of $1,000 per ticketed offence and up to $100,000 through the courts.

Albertans downloading tracer app

All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.

Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.

As of Feb. 8, 307,287 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 66 per cent on iOS and 34 per cent on Android.

Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.

MyHealth Records quick access

Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.

More than 500,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.

Influenza immunization

All Albertans, especially seniors and those at risk, are encouraged to get immunized against influenza.

To date, 1,527,367 Albertans have received their flu shot.

Addiction and mental health supports

Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.

The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.

Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

Family violence prevention

A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.

Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).

Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.

Alberta’s government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting lives and livelihoods with precise measures to bend the curve, sustain small businesses and protect Alberta’s health-care system.

Quick facts

Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.

Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.

Please share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.

Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Related information Multimedia

Fonte/Source: https://www.alberta.ca/announcements.cfm?xID=772342613EA85-E2B4-C852-E9AF4455D1BD84C3