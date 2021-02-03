UPDATE 182: COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN ALBERTA (FEB. 2, 5:15 P.M.)

(AGENPARL) – ALBERTA (CANADA), mer 03 febbraio 2021

Latest updates

Over the last 24 hours, 268 new cases were identified.

There are 556 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 97 in intensive care.

There are 6,912 active cases in the province.

To date, 116,259 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, there were 13 additional COVID-related deaths reported: one on Jan. 10, one on Jan. 11, two on Jan. 17, two on Jan. 29, one on Jan. 30, five on Jan. 31, and one on Feb. 1. Two deaths that were previously counted as related to COVID-19 have been removed from the total number.

The testing positivity rate was 3.5 per cent.

There was an increase of 7,899 tests (3,188,779 total) for a total of 1,759,663 people tested.

All zones across the province have cases: Calgary Zone: 2,805 active cases and 44,603 recovered South Zone: 300 active cases and 5,522 recovered Edmonton Zone: 2,280 active cases and 48,498 recovered North Zone: 852 active cases and 9,298 recovered Central Zone: 655 active cases and 8,226 recovered 20 active cases and 112 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed Additional information, including case totals, is online.

Currently, 305 schools, about 16 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 726 cases in total. 279 schools are on alert, with 509 total cases. Outbreaks are declared in 26 schools, with a total of 217 cases. In-school transmission has likely occurred in 68 schools. Of these, 53 have had only one new case occur as a result.

R values from Jan. 25-31 (confidence interval): Alberta provincewide: 0.83 (0.81-0.87) Edmonton Zone: 0.74 (0.70-0.80) Calgary Zone: 0.83 (0.80-0.89) Rest of Alberta: 0.90 (0.85-0.96)

There are currently 577 active and 8,355 recovered cases at long-term care facilities and supportive/home living sites.

To date, 1,086 of the 1,660 reported deaths (65 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.

Roadmap for easing of restrictions

The province has targets for the easing of restrictions, based on hospitalization rates.

Specific hospitalization numbers will be the benchmarks by which restrictions will be eased.

Existing health measures are still in place and should be followed.

COVID-19 vaccination program

As of Feb.1, 107,438 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta. This is 2,429.7 doses per 100,000 population. There are now 17,191 Albertans fully immunized with two doses.

Due to interruptions in vaccine supply, no new first dose appointments will be booked for the next few weeks.

As more doses of vaccines arrive, Alberta will expand its vaccine approach.

COVID-19 variants

Alberta is actively monitoring for COVID-19 variants and is enhancing the province’s capacity to do genetic analysis on samples.

As of Feb. 2, Alberta has identified 50 cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom and seven cases of the variant first identified in South Africa. Variant case numbers will be updated weekly.

Border pilot program

All border pilot participants must remain in quarantine until receiving a negative result from their second test on day seven or eight (counting arrival day as day one).

Travellers currently in the program must immediately return to quarantine if they haven’t taken their second test and received a negative result.

Participants cannot return to child care, out-of-school care, schools, post-secondary institutions and workplaces outside of their home for 14 days.

Returning travellers from the United Kingdom or South Africa are not eligible to participate in the border pilot program.

Schools

Strong public health measures remain in place to support the health and safety of students, teachers and staff.

Alberta’s phased approach to vaccination focuses first on priority health-care workers and those who are at highest risk of severe outcomes.

COVID Care Teams outreach

A comprehensive outreach program is expanding, reaching communities with high levels of COVID-19 spread across the province.

If you or others in your home have been directed to self-isolate/quarantine by Alberta Health Services and are unable to do so safely at home, please contact 211 to discuss options, including accessing an assigned hotel to safely isolate (free of charge). Financial assistance may also be available in the amount of $625, upon completion of the self-isolation period.

Enforcement of public health measures

The government has granted certain Alberta peace officers and community peace officers temporary authority to enforce public health orders.

Not following mandatory restrictions will result in fines of $1,000 per ticketed offence and up to $100,000 through the courts.

Albertans downloading tracer app

All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.

Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case so they can isolate and be tested.

As of Feb.1, 305,935 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 66 per cent on iOS and 34 per cent on Android.

Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.

MyHealth Records quick access

Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.

More than 500,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.

Influenza immunization

All Albertans, especially seniors and those at risk, are encouraged to get immunized against influenza.

To date, 1,520,118 Albertans have received their flu shot.

Addiction and mental health supports

Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also available online.

The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.

Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

Family violence prevention

A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.

Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).

Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.

Alberta’s government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting lives and livelihoods with precise measures to bend the curve, sustain small businesses and protect Alberta’s health-care system.

Quick facts

Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.

Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.

Please share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.

Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fonte/Source: https://www.alberta.ca/announcements.cfm?xID=77194F46267F1-DAF8-1907-8AC388ACA6617DBF