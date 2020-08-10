UPCONVERSION NANOPARTICLE AND GOLD NANOCAGE SATELLITE ASSEMBLIES FOR SENSITIVE CTDNA DETECTION IN SERUM

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 10 agosto 2020

Analyst, 2020, 145,5553-5562

DOI: 10.1039/D0AN00701C, Paper

Jiawei Wang, Guanping Hua, Lihuang Li, Danyang Li, Fanfan Wang, Jiazhen Wu, Ziyue Ye, Xi Zhou, Shefang Ye, Jun Yang, Xinjie Zhang, Lei Ren

A rapid molecular diagnostic technique targeting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) has become one of the most clinically significant liquid biopsy methods for non-invasive and timely diagnosis of cancer.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/HwvNlIWcRPk/D0AN00701C