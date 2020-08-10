lunedì, Agosto 10, 2020
Breaking News

HELPING REBUILD BEIRUT AND LEBANON

ROMA, RAGGI: MI RICANDIDO, VADO AVANTI

DO ENHANCED COLLECTIVE ACTION CLAUSES AFFECT SOVEREIGN BORROWING COSTS?

ANNUAL REPORT ON EXCHANGE ARRANGEMENTS AND EXCHANGE RESTRICTIONS 2019

APPELLO DEL WCC: IN SUD SUDAN, PORRE FINE A BRUTALITà E VIOLENZE

CULTURA: DI GIORGI (PD), GRAZIE A FRANCESCHINI SI COMPLETA PROGETTO GRANDI UFFIZI

INPS: PEZZOPANE (PD), IN DL AGOSTO OBBLIGO DI RESTITUZIONE PER PARLAMENTARI E…

RUSSIAN DECREE TARGETING RFE/RL AND VOICE OF AMERICA IN RUSSIA

RUSSIAN DECREE TARGETING RFE/RL AND VOICE OF AMERICA IN RUSSIA

ECUADOR’S NATIONAL DAY

Agenparl

UPCONVERSION NANOPARTICLE AND GOLD NANOCAGE SATELLITE ASSEMBLIES FOR SENSITIVE CTDNA DETECTION IN SERUM

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 10 agosto 2020

Analyst, 2020, 145,5553-5562
DOI: 10.1039/D0AN00701C, Paper
Jiawei Wang, Guanping Hua, Lihuang Li, Danyang Li, Fanfan Wang, Jiazhen Wu, Ziyue Ye, Xi Zhou, Shefang Ye, Jun Yang, Xinjie Zhang, Lei Ren
A rapid molecular diagnostic technique targeting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) has become one of the most clinically significant liquid biopsy methods for non-invasive and timely diagnosis of cancer.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/HwvNlIWcRPk/D0AN00701C

Post collegati

HELPING REBUILD BEIRUT AND LEBANON

Redazione

ED FREEMAN ON “THE POWER OF AND: RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS WITHOUT TRADE-OFFS”

Redazione

VICKSBURG DISTRICT’S DEGRAY LAKE TO HOST YOUTH DEER HUNT WITH COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES

Redazione

FORT PECK RELEASES TO CHANGE SLIGHTLY

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 0152-EX-CM-2020, CALLSIGN: WL2XBH

Redazione

WORLD RADIOCOMMUNICATION CONFERENCE ADVISORY COMMITTEE SCHEDULES FIRST MEETING FOR AUGUST 25, 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More