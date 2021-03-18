giovedì, Marzo 18, 2021
UPCONVERSION-BASED NANOSYSTEMS FOR FLUORESCENCE SENSING OF PH AND H2O2

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 marzo 2021

Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA01045F, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Chunning Sun, Michael Gradzielski
Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), a key reactive oxygen species, plays an important role in living organisms, industrial and environmental fields. Here, a non-contact upconversion nanosystem based on the excitation energy attenuation…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/NA/D0NA01045F

