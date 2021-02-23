martedì, Febbraio 23, 2021
UPCOMING US LAW WEBINARS – MARCH 2021

(AGENPARL) – mar 23 febbraio 2021
Upcoming US Law Webinars March 2021 [ https://blogs.loc.gov/law/2021/02/upcoming-us-law-webinars-march-2021/?loclr=eaiclb ] 02/23/2021 04:00 PM EST
Next month, our librarians will instruct on tracing federal regulations and using the Law Librarys online resources through law.gov. More information about the contents of each class can be found below. Orientation to Law Library Collections Date: Tuesday, March 9, 11:00 AM ET 12:00 noon ET Content: Introduces participants to information about the Law []
