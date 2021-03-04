(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 04 marzo 2021

InvestEU is Europe’s key investment support programme for the new funding period, replacing a number of pre-existing financial instruments with one tool, and building on the experience of the European Fund for Strategic Investments, EFSI. InvestEU will provide the Union with crucial long-term funding, crowding in private investment in support of a sustainable recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and thereby help to build a greener, more digital and more resilient European economy. InvestEU is expected to mobilise more than €370 billion of additional investment in the EU across four policy windows: sustainable infrastructure; research, innovation and digitisation; SMEs; and social investment and skills.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/Upcoming_Launch_of_InvestEU_and_info_session.aspx