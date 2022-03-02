(AGENPARL) – mer 02 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Upcoming Events from the Library of Congress.

The Library of Congress is holding several virtual events throughout March to share stories of women’s achievements and conversations around Women’s History Month. Events include: Women of the 117th Congress: Diverse Voices Making History, Finding Pictures: Women Architects and Designers, I Am Not Invisible 3.0, Culturally Relevant Literacy Approaches, and many more.