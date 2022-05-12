(AGENPARL) – gio 12 maggio 2022 Events at the Library of Congress

Lionel Richie: Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Tuesday, May 17, 9-10 p.m. ET

Pop music icon Lionel Richie is honored in an all-star tribute PBS broadcast concert as he is awarded the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The lineup includes performances by previous Gershwin Prize honoree Gloria Estefan, Boyz II Men, Luke Bryan, Andra Day, Chris Stapleton, Miguel, Yolanda Adams and the honoree himself.

Homegrown: Julian Kytasty

Wednesday, May 18, noon-1 p.m. ET

Join us for a Homegrown at Home concert featuring Julian Kytasty. He is a third generation player of the bandura, a Ukrainian stringed instrument with similarities to the lute and the zither. Kytasty first learned the instrument from his father and grandfather, and from his great uncle Hryhory Kytasty, a renowned composer and conductor. In 1980 he moved to New York to be the…

Live! at the Library: Joy Williams

Thursday, May 19, 7-8 p.m. ET

Novelist, short-story and non-fiction author Joy Williams, known for works such as “State of Grace” and “The Quick and the Dead” and 2021 Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction winner, will present a “Manifesto for the Future” and participate in a conversation with the Library’s Clay Smith.

Flutronix Concert

Saturday, May 21, 8-9 p.m. ET

Concerts from the Library of Congress presents Flutronix, a mesmerizing vision of the flute reimagined, featuring selections from this high-octane duo’s unique electro-acoustic repertoire. World-changing composers and performers, Allison Loggins-Hull and Nathalie Joachim meld classical music, hiphop, electronic programming and soulful vocals in a creative partnership paving the way from their classical roots to the future of music.

Webinars from the Library of Congress

Orientation to Law Library Collections Webinar

Tuesday, May 17, 1-2 p.m. ET

This webinar will discuss how to find debates, hearings, reports, and other documents that may reflect a bill’s legislative intent as it moves through Congress. The presentation will focus largely on how to find these documents through online government resources, including Congress.gov, govinfo.gov, and Law.gov.

Afghanistan’s Legal Order in Transition

Thursday, May 19, 2-3 p.m. ET

Join guest speaker Dr. Shamshad Pasarlay for this month’s Foreign and Comparative Law Webinar that will explore the ramifications of the Taliban’s return to power for the Afghan constitutional and legal systems.

Exhibitions at the Library of Congress

Several exhibitions are open for visitors to visit at the Library of Congress.

