(AGENPARL) – QUEZON CITY (PHILIPPINES), mer 09 giugno 2021



More vaccines have arrived; move vaccines are coming. But while there is reason to be optimistic, the question remains: Are Filipinos prepared for this?

When it comes to informing citizens where to go to register for vaccination schedules and how to prepare for vaccinations, local government units (LGUs) play the biggest role. LGUs manage the supply chain as well as the information campaign to generate demand for the vaccines.

In “Is my LGU Prepared for Vaccine Roll-out? Part 2”, the 56th installment of the University of the Philippines’ (UP) “Stop COVID Deaths” webinar series, Dr. Peter Julian A. Cayton of the UP Pandemic Response Team and Associate Professor of the UP School of Statistics will present the stories behind the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out and implementation statistics.

Representing the local government units in the National Capital Region (NCR) are Mayor Francis Javier M. Zamora of San Juan City and Dr. Christia S. Padolina of Navotas City. Mayor Maria Ofelia O. Alcantara of Tolosa, Leyte and Dr. Mariano Antonio T. Banzon of Balanga, Bataan, on the other hand, will give a picture of how things are going outside the NCR. Finally, the private sector outlook and the importance of strategic communication will be offered by Ms. Margot B. Torres, Chair of the Task Group on Strategic Communications with Task Force T3 and the Managing Director of McDonald’s Philippines.

This special edition episode in UP’s “Stop COVID Deaths” webinar series is organized by UP in partnership with the UP Manila NIH National Telehealth Center and in cooperation with UP Philippine General Hospital.

Watch the episode on Friday, June 11, 2021, 12:00 noon. Register here: bit.ly/StopCOVIDDeathsWebinar56

Fonte/Source: https://up.edu.ph/up-webinar-to-focus-on-the-lgus-role-in-the-covid-19-vaccine-rollouts/