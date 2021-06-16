(AGENPARL) – QUEZON CITY (PHILIPPINES), mer 16 giugno 2021



As we build up our country’s defenses against COVID-19, partnerships among institutions have become more crucial than ever. One such partnership—between the academe and local government—is the focus of an upcoming webinar entitled “Community for Immunity: Partnerships for COVID-19 Vaccination Programs”, scheduled on Thursday, 17 June 2021 at 9:00 AM.

Over a year through the pandemic, vaccines for COVID-19 have been developed and tested worldwide. In the Philippines, 2.13 million doses have been given, with a total of 343,000 Filipinos being fully vaccinated, or 0.3% of the total population, as recorded by Our World in Data on 5 May 2021.

As there is an urgent need to efficiently distribute the vaccines to the most vulnerable populations, the local government of Quezon City, having the highest total COVID-19 cases in the country, launched several vaccination hubs across the city. In support of the vaccination drive, the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman partnered with the local government to launch Bakunahan sa Diliman (Vaccination in Diliman). The academic institution offered its facility, the College of Human Kinetics Gymnasium, to serve as one of the biggest vaccination sites catering to UP Diliman personnel and select UP Campus residents.

The UP Centre International de Formation des Autorités et Leaders (CIFAL) (International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders) Philippines, through this webinar, will showcase how other institutions—in this case the academe—can partner up with the local government to combat COVID-19 and contribute to the ultimate goal of herd immunity. The webinar will also be an avenue for government officials, academic, medical, and other institutions to discuss how partnerships can take place to develop more efficient programs to fight COVID-19.

The webinar in general associates the power of partnerships to the fulfillment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). This webinar is of special interest to: international, national and local government units; officials and employees in the health sector; academics and scholars interested in COVID-19 initiatives in the Philippines.

Participants can register here: https://bit.ly/community4immunity

Fonte/Source: https://up.edu.ph/up-webinar-explores-institutional-partnerships-in-vaccination-programs-vs-covid-19/