(AGENPARL) – QUEZON CITY (PHILIPPINES), mer 16 giugno 2021



Medical experts will discuss the possible long-term effects of COVID-19 infection in the 57th edition of the University of the Philippines (UP) webinar series, “Stop COVID Deaths”, to be livestreamed on June 18, 2021, at 12 noon.

The webinar, “Gagaling pa ba Ako, Doc?: Mga Pangmatagalang Komplikasyon ng COVID-19 (Will I Ever be Cured, Doc? Long-Term Complications of COVID-19)”, will be based on a case study from the UP Philippine General Hospital (PGH), one of the country’s COVID-19 referral centers.

“More than a year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we now know that some patients have new, recurring, or ongoing symptoms and clinical findings more than four weeks after infection,” the webinar organizers said.

“Under the broad heading of ‘post-COVID conditions’, longer term effects can occur even in those with mild or asymptomatic infections,” they added.

The webinar is the 57th in the weekly series produced by UP in partnership with the UP Manila National Institutes of Health-National Telehealth Center (UPM-NIH-NTC) and in cooperation with the UP-PGH. The series aims to tap into the experiences of clinicians, hospital administrators, and researchers to bridge the gap between knowledge and practice in the clinical management of COVID-19 cases.

This week, a case study will be presented by Dr. Ian Gabrielle Hipol and discussed by Dr. Marishiel Samonte, both from the Department of Family and Community Medicine of UP-PGH. Reactors include Dr. Leonora Fernandez from the Division of Pulmonary Medicine; Dr. Sharon Ignacio from the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine; and Dr. Sedric John Factor from the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine.

The webinar will also feature inputs from UP College of Medicine Dean Charlotte Chiong, who will deliver the opening remarks, and UPM-NIH-NTC Adjunct Faculty Dr. Susan Pineda-Mercado, who will deliver the closing remarks and synthesis of the discussions.

Those who wish to participate in the webinar may register at bit.ly/StopCOVIDDeathsWebinar57.

If registration reaches full capacity, a YouTube Live broadcast will also be available on TVUP’s website and YouTube channel.

Certificates of attendance will be issued to those who have attended at least 50% of the webinar duration.

Fonte/Source: https://up.edu.ph/up-webinar-discusses-covid-19-effects-after-infection/