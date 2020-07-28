martedì, Luglio 28, 2020
(AGENPARL) – QUEZON CITY (PHILIPPINES), mar 28 luglio 2020

Social media usage has no doubt increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has become a sanctuary of sorts for those with internet connectivity, especially in the Philippines, where many areas are still in various forms of quarantine. And there is perhaps no better time than the present to reacquaint ourselves with the pros and cons of social media use.

Those interested may participate in “The Boon and Bane of Social Media: A Webinar,” on August 5 at 8:30 AM. It is organized by the UP Visayas (UPV) Information and Publications Office.

Speakers and their presentations are College of Management Professor John Lorenz Belano, “Responsible Use of Social Media;” UPV Legal Counsel Nellie Jo Regalado, “Legal Implications in the Use of Social Media;” and College of Arts and Sciences Professor Jude Vincent Parcon, “Be a Positive Influencer in Social Media.”

To receive the meeting ID and password for the webinar, please pre-register using this form: https://forms.gle/4Audaxn9JGsnXDXX7.

Fonte/Source: https://www.up.edu.ph/up-visayas-to-hold-webinar-on-the-boon-and-bane-of-social-media/

