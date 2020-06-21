UP TO 10,000 ALLOWED AT THE FOOTY FROM NEXT WEEKEND

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), dom 21 giugno 2020

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a further easing of COVID restrictions allowing even more fans into Queensland stadiums.

The Premier announced up to 10,000 spectators will be permitted from Saturday June 27.

“This is another small, sensible step towards getting life back to normal,” the Premier said.

“We can make these steps because of the outstanding way Queenslanders have united to confront COVID-19 but we are still in a pandemic so we have to keep being careful.”

Health Minister Steven Miles said the increase in crowd numbers was in line with the professional codes’ Covid-safe plans.

“The codes have shown they are taking Covid-safe measures seriously,” the Deputy Premier said.

“Our stadiums are also taking their responsibilities seriously making it safe for more spectators enjoy their favourite games.

“The first two games welcoming smaller numbers of spectators on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium and the Gabba showed the Covid safe measures put in place work, with fans respecting the new social distancing arrangements and guidance from stadium officials and security.”

Measures protecting the health of spectators include:

– Extra cleaning and sanitisation of high traffic areas such as hand-rails

– Seating plans of segmented zones

– Dedicated facilities and exits to reduce potential for virus spread.

Sports Minister Mick de Brenni said that the success of yesterday’s game was good news for the return to play of all Queensland sport.

“From Titans fans at Suncorp to Lions fans at The Gabba, yesterday was like a pre-season trial for the stadium crowds themselves and the good news is the stadium operations game plan including social distancing and heightened hygiene, was a winner.” he said.

“This means a bigger home advantage for the Broncos, Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast Suns next weekend, who can now have up to 25 per cent of their fans cheering them on at The Gabba, Suncorp and Metricon Stadiums.

“Now that we’ve seen crowds return safely at a professional level, we’re working with sporting codes to examine how we can take steps to see more flexibility at club level.

“Sport industry leaders are progressing next steps after meeting with the Chief Health Office last week, to discuss greater flexibility in community sport for Stage 3, while still keeping players, staff and spectators safe.”

Townsville will welcome 2000 for its home game on June 27 at Qld Country Bank Stadium.

They will be permitted to increase to 25% capacity (6,359 spectators) at future games.

NRL Chairman Peter V’Landys welcomed the move.

“I want to personally thank Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for her assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rugby league is part of a Queenslander’s DNA and her support has been instrumental throughout the resumption of the competition,” Mr V’Landys said.

“This is an outstanding outcome for our Queensland clubs, players and importantly Queensland fans. Queensland is rugby league heartland and we’re delighted the State Government has approved the return of crowds to Queensland venues.”

