UP RESPONDS TO DND SEC. LORENZANA’S LATEST PRONOUNCEMENT ON UP-DND DIALOGUE

(AGENPARL) – QUEZON CITY (PHILIPPINES), gio 04 febbraio 2021



We in the University of the Philippines are pleased to hear that Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has decided to engage in a dialogue with us. All that we request is an agreement on the date and place where the dialogue will be held. We believe that with shared openness and respect, we can settle issues between our respective institutions.

Fonte/Source: https://www.up.edu.ph/up-responds-to-dnd-sec-lorenzanas-latest-pronouncement-on-up-dnd-dialogue/