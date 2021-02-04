UP RESPONDS TO DND SEC. LORENZANA’S DECISION TO RELIEVE AFP INTEL CHIEF OVER ERRONEOUS NPA LIST

(AGENPARL) – QUEZON CITY (PHILIPPINES), gio 04 febbraio 2021



We in the University of the Philippines express our appreciation for Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s decisive action in relieving Major General Alex Luna of his position as Armed Forces Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence following the publication of a list of alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) killed by state forces—an erroneous list that included members of the UP community who were neither members of the NPA nor slain by state forces.

Secretary Lorenzana’s move displayed professionalism and a willingness to take responsibility for and rectify errors, especially errors as grievous and potentially life-threatening as this list. As UP stands for honor and excellence, we recognize and salute honor wherever it is manifested.

Fonte/Source: https://www.up.edu.ph/up-responds-to-dnd-sec-lorenzanas-decision-to-relieve-afp-intel-chief-over-erroneous-npa-list/