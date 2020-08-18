UP PGH SHARES LESSONS LEARNED AS A COVID-REFERRAL HOSPITAL IN FIRST EVER VIRTUAL NATIONAL TOWN HALL MEETING FOR HOSPITALS

(AGENPARL) – QUEZON CITY (PHILIPPINES), mar 18 agosto 2020

The University of the Philippines’ and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation’s (PhilHealth) webinar series, “STOP COVID DEATHS”, once again breaks new ground with the firstever virtual national town hall meeting for hospitals in the Philippines.

The special edition of the ongoing UP webinar series, which will focus on “Keeping Our Health Care Workers Safe: The PGH Experience”, will be held on Friday, August 21, at 12:00nn.Dr. Gerardo D. Legaspi, Director of the UP Philippine General Hospital (UP PGH), will be the main speaker, while Dr. Francisco T. Duque III, Secretary of the Department of Health (DOH), will be the guest speaker. Reactors are Dr. Vincent M. Balanag, Jr., Executive Director of the Lung Center of the Philippines, and Dr. Alfonso Victorino H. Famaran, Jr., Director of the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital.

With the numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions surging over the past few weeks, healthcare workers in hospitals run a high risk of getting infected. Recently, a few hospitals in the National Capital Region had to close due to infections among healthcare workers, pointing to the need for urgent action and measures to protect them.

In April 2020, the UP PGH, the Philippine Lung Center and the Jose Nicanor Rodriguez Medical Center were designated COVID-19 referral hospitals and were tasked to provide care to patients in severe and critical condition. These three hospitals began developing their own infection control protocols to keep their staff safe. And now, six months into the pandemic, the UP PGH has produced a summary of lessons learned on efforts to prevent COVID-19 transmission in the hospital setting.A rich source of information for other health care facilities, this will be shared during this virtual national town hall meeting for hospitals.

The UP webinar series, “STOP COVID DEATHS” is also organized in cooperation with the UP Manila NIH National Telehealth Center, the UP Manila College of Medicine and the UP PGH.

Register here to join this event: bit.ly/StopCOVIDDeathsWebinar18.

