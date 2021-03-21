UP NO. 4141 ENGINE RETURNS TODAY FOR LAST STOP AT BUSH MUSEUM

(AGENPARL) – COLLEGE STATION (TEXAS), dom 21 marzo 2021

Train pulls into town this morning; to be hauled to Museum on 12-axile trailer BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Today the historic Union Pacific No. 4141 Engine, a locomotive painted to match Air Force One, is reaching its final destination at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. A blanketed No. 4141 pulled into College Read More

