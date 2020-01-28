(AGENPARL) – Quezon City (Philippines), mar 28 gennaio 2020



Two alumni bands of the University of the Philippines (UP) Mindanao, Alagad in Oble and Early Morning, will hold a back-to-back reunion concert entitled “25 Songs for 25 Years” on 30 January 2020, 5PM, at the Atrium of the UP Mindanao Administration Building in Mintal, Davao City as an initial offering to usher in the 25th founding anniversary of the university in February. The concert is free and open to the public.

Alagad ni Oble was formed in 1998 and is considered to be the pioneering rock band in UP Mindanao. The band is composed of UP Mindanao alumni Roosevelt Itom (BS Biology 2002), Ian Cayunda (BS Biology 2002), Arthur Gonzales (BA Economics 2002), Milos Dagohoy (BS Food Technology 2003), and Wardy Puyod (BA Social Science 2000).

According to rhythm guitarist Puyod, “Our long lasting bond as music aficionados keeps the band together. This time, we want to play to a new crowd who also appreciate music from the 90s.” The band members are now professionals in business, banking, and agriculture. The band has been performing every year in the campus and has popularized a rock version of the university’s anthem “UP Naming Mahal.”

Early Morning is also a UP Mindanao alumni band fronted by Jet Israel (BA Communication Arts 2016) and Paulo Rizal (BA Communication Arts 2016), Aaron Jude Manalang (BS Architecture 2019), Ryan Laguna (BS Computer Science 2018), and Christian June Villadolid.

“The name Early Morning comes from the idea of ‘capturing uncertainty,’ a metaphor for beginnings and endings, for storytelling that is hopeful yet haunting” says the band’s bio-note.

The bands will play cover versions of contemporary Filipino pop-rock songs and original compositions. “We connected the bands to the university to come up with this concert as an opening salvo to the anniversary events,” said UP Mindanao Alumni Association president Krishna Balaga (BS Computer Science 2006).

This musical offering is a pre-anniversary activity before UP Mindanao officially kicks off its yearlong celebration with the theme “25 Years in Mindanao, for Mindanao and Beyond” on 20 February 2020.

###

Contact:

Mr. Rene Estremera

Public Relations Officer

UP Mindanao

Tel.

Email:

Fonte/Source: https://www.up.edu.ph/index.php/up-mindanao-alumni-bands-to-hold-free-reunion-concert/