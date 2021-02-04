giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
Breaking News

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS V.RYBAK MEETS THE MINISTER CULTURE AND TOURISM OF TURKEY

CHIGI, CASALINO: OGNI VIRGOLETTATO CHE MI VIENE ATTRIBUITO NON E’ IN ALCUN…

FILIPPINE: ELEVATA A SANTUARIO DIOCESANO LA PARROCCHIA DI BUCALAN

IL MEDITERRANEO POTENZIALE MODELLO DI “ECONOMIA BLU”

A VARSAVIA LE ESEQUIE DI PADRE KOPROWSKI

MYANMAR: APPELLO PER LA PACE DAL WCC E DALLE CHIESE ASIATICHE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – (DOC. XXVII, N. 18) PROPOSTA DI “PIANO NAZIONALE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL PRESIDENTE DELL’UFFICIO PARLAMENTARE DI BILANCIO E…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XIX N. 114 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XIX N. 115 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl

UP ISSUES CLARIFICATION ON RECENT CRS-AFP SOCIAL MEDIA POST

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – QUEZON CITY (PHILIPPINES), gio 04 febbraio 2021
UP Seal

A recent post has been going around social media emanating from the Civil Relations Service AFP Facebook account. This post features Michael Eric Castillo, which the post identifies as a professor of the University of the Philippines.

The University respects and upholds the right of all its constituents to freedom of expression and academic freedom.

In relation to the said post, we would like to clarify the following: First, as of writing, Mr. Castillo is no longer affiliated with the University as a faculty member. He served as a part-time senior lecturer of UP Diliman from 2013 to 2017. The use of the title of “UP Professor” to refer to him is inaccurate and misleading.

Secondly, this post violates the rules and policies of the University of the Philippines regarding the unauthorized use of the UP seal, the UP Oblation, and the UP colors. This is not an official UP post, and the use of official UP symbols is inappropriate and improper.

We urge that this post be taken down and a clarification on the use of official UP symbols be issued to prevent further misinformation. To do otherwise is a disservice to both UP and the AFP.

 

 

Sources:
https://www.facebook.com/CivilRelationsServiceAFP/photos/a.//
https://www.facebook.com/CivilRelationsServiceAFP/photos/a.//

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.up.edu.ph/up-issues-clarification-on-recent-crs-afp-social-media-post/

Post collegati

UP RESPONDS TO DND SEC. LORENZANA’S LATEST PRONOUNCEMENT ON UP-DND DIALOGUE

Redazione

UP ISSUES CLARIFICATION ON RECENT CRS-AFP SOCIAL MEDIA POST

Redazione

UP PRESIDENT DANILO L. CONCEPCION RESPONDS TO AFP ALLEGATIONS OF “INFILTRATION” OF UP UNITS BY THE CPP-NPA

Redazione

LE USCITE LIBRARIE DI GENNAIO 2021

Redazione

UP RESPONDS TO DND SEC. LORENZANA’S DECISION TO RELIEVE AFP INTEL CHIEF OVER ERRONEOUS NPA LIST

Redazione

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF WOMEN AND GIRLS IN SCIENCE: MEET JOANA PAIVA – #EITLIVE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More