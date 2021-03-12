venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
UP HOLDS 2ND WEBINAR SERIES ON ONLINE RESOURCES FOR UP STUDENTS

(AGENPARL) – QUEZON CITY (PHILIPPINES), ven 12 marzo 2021

 

This March, the University Library Diliman’s Information Services and Instruction Section is conducting the second “Discovering Connections, Connecting Discoveries” webinar series, featuring new online resources available for the constituents of the University of the Philippines (UP) System.

The previous webinars, which were held last February, were aimed at UP faculty and staff. This time, the new series of webinars, which will be held via Zoom teleconferencing from March 18 to 26, 2021, is aimed at UP students.

The schedule of the new webinars, with their respective registration links, is as follows:

Mar. 18, Thursday, 10:00 AM – Exploring Gateways to Online Resources and Academic Integrity **popular**
https://up-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsduCtrjIsGNLPlEf4loyKs210LiaBedHp

Mar. 19, Friday, 10:00 AM – Discovering a Treasure Trove of Local and International Resources
https://up-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArfuqurD0qGNEiTFRUHPbeHmzbGZ65tidV

Mar. 22, Monday, 10:00 AM – Visual Learning and Teaching with Audiovisual Databases
https://up-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwud-ivpjgtHNWyonE2wFJ8spMH139fabYw

Mar. 23, Tuesday, 10:00 AM – Getting to Know Reference and Multidisciplinary Resources **popular**
https://up-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMucOqqrT4vH9X5khVG1f5lvyMWb_39YSfq

Mar. 24, Wednesday, 10:00 AM – Strengthening Your Research in Arts & Humanities
https://up-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkf-ispjwpE9FCSBmS1hRSBUQbpY_cvXJY

Mar. 25, Thursday, 10:00 AM – Empowering Knowledge with Elsevier Tools **popular**
https://up-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvcOiuqzwtGdB7UyFLxIsdoKTol2v8Xl4X

Mar. 26, Friday, 9:00 AM – Smart Searching Tips
https://up-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIpdeCqqT0rHte3X9GSy2Sn01xnwMBErPdM

Mar. 26, Friday, 10:30 AM – The Do’s and Don’ts of Referencing and Citation **popular**
https://up-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUucu2vrjMtHtDsTHWmEJ9DyV1G6-P6Q9Km

 

 

Webinars marked as **popular** are the sessions that received the most positive feedback among UP students. Students are highly encouraged to attend all the webinars to gain more knowledge about the resources on remote learning available to them, but if they are only able to attend a few, then the webinars marked **popular** are to be given priority. The webinars also tackle some frequently asked questions such as inquiries about remote access, reference and citation, and how to use EBSCO and ScienceDirect databases.

 

Download the webinar schedule here.

Click the photo to download.

 

Fonte/Source: https://up.edu.ph/up-holds-2nd-webinar-series-on-online-resources-for-up-students/

