UP COVID-19 PANDEMIC RESPONSE TEAM TRACKS PH CITIES’ ROAD TO RECOVERY

(AGENPARL) – QUEZON CITY (PHILIPPINES), mer 22 luglio 2020

How are cities in the Philippines faring in the fight against COVID-19? Where are they now on the road to recovery towards the goal of zero cases?

The UP COVID-19 Pandemic Response Team (UP PRT) has launched “CITY vs COVID”, a feature within the endcov.ph dashboard that provides information on how cities are recovering from COVID-19 over time, based on DOH and LGU data.

Users can simply select their city to generate charts showing the latest number of cases, deaths, and recoveries, and information on their locality’s recovery rate, fatality rate, and current phase of community quarantine. Users can also find COVID-19 statistics of past dates by hovering their cursor on the bar aligned to the specific date they’re looking for.

The “CITY vs COVID” chart is color-coded for ease of use. The number of active cases is shown in blue, the number of deceased in turquoise, and the number of recovered in pink. According to the web feature, “to quickly get a sense of how a city is doing, one way is to check out the pink bars. It indicates the number of infected people who have recovered over time relative to the total number of cases. At the end of the day, the goal is simple: to see the graph dominated by recoveries (read: pink bars) as much as possible.”

Some cities, such as San Fernando City, La Union, are working hard to maintain their status of zero cases, while other cities like Cebu City require urgent attention due to the increasing number of transmissions. “CITY vs COVID” is a useful resource for the public to monitor the current situation and for LGUs to make informed decisions as they chart their path to recovery. The goal is for LGUs to see pink.

“CITY vs COVID” is one of the many features and resources of endcov.ph that are available to the public.

The UP COVID-19 Pandemic Response Team remains committed in serving the people and in helping the nation in its fight against COVID-19.

For questions or clarifications related to endcov.ph, please send an email (<a to the UP PRT.

Fonte/Source: https://www.up.edu.ph/up-covid-19-pandemic-response-team-tracks-ph-cities-road-to-recovery/