UofG researchers launch €3m project with European partners

A team of researchers from CREATe, the UK Copyright and Creative Economy Centre based in the University of Glasgow, have received a major new award.

As part of a 10-institution consortium funded with over €3 million by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, they will conduct the project entitled reCreating Europe: Rethinking digital copyright law for a culturally diverse, accessible, creative Europe.

This project will engage closely with stakeholders in the creative industries to develop an integrated policy approach to copyright in the EU digital single market.

The CREATe team – led by Dr Marta Iljadica, Prof. Martin Kretschmer, Dr Thomas Margoni and Bartolomeo Meletti – are a key partner, together with the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna, Pisa, and the Institute for Information Law at the University of Amsterdam.

They will engage with a broad array of actors in the creative industries including documentary filmmakers, micro companies working in innovative ways, and companies adopting new business models.

The research will enable new codes of best practice relevant to specific creative sectors, and a series of reports to inform policy at local and national levels.

The CREATe team will also develop a new platform providing accessible guidance on EU copyright. This draws on their pioneering work creating the leading UK copyright information portal: www.CopyrightUser.org

Prof. Sara Carter, Vice-Principal and Head of College of Social Sciences, said: “In the current environment, it is particularly important that our research remains at the heart of international policy developments in the digital society. The CREATe Centre, hosted since 2012 by the School of Law in the College of Social Sciences, reflects the College’s interdisciplinary ambitions.

“The CREATe Centre has attracted more than £5million in research awards from AHRC, ESRC, EPSRC, Leverhulme Trust, and Australian and European funders, demonstrating its international leadership and impact in this area.”

Prof. Jane Mair, Head of the School of Law, said: “CREATe, the UK Copyright and Creative Economy Centre, has developed a global reputation for its policy work at the interface of law, society and technology. CREATe addresses social change in a thoughtful and sustained way, complementing the research strengths of the School of Law.”

