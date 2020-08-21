UNTANGLING THE ACTIVE SITES IN EXPOSED CRYSTAL FACET OF ZIRCONIUM OXIDE FOR SELECTIVE HYDROGENATION OF BIOALDEHYDES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 21 agosto 2020

The present study reports the influence of crystal phase, facets, and the active sites of zirconium oxide (ZrO2) on the conversion of bio-aldehydes to corresponding alcohols in isopropanol under mild reaction condition. Various ZrO2-based catalysts, having a different composition of monoclinic and tetragonal crystal phases, are successfully prepared in the presence of a base via the solvothermal process. From the detailed characterizations through XRD, TEM, CO2-TPD, XPS, AES, BET and poisoning studies, M-ZrO2-U-N, synthesized using zirconium oxynitrate and urea as precursor and precipitant, respectively, in water, possesses 100% monoclinic crystal phase with a maximum amount of exposed (-111) facet and surface oxygen concentration along with the highest number of basic sites. The catalytic study on the transformation of furfural (FFA) to furfuryl alcohol (FOH) reveals that M-ZrO2-U-N exhibits the best efficiency with a nearly quantitative yield of FOH. On the other hand, T-ZrO2-U-N, synthesized using zirconium oxynitrate and urea as precursor and precipitant, respectively, in methanol, is found to have 94.4% tetragonal phase and 2.2-fold lower basic sites in comparison with that of M-ZrO2-U-N. The catalytic result with T-ZrO2-U-N displays the lowest activity in terms of FOH yield (8.1%). According to comparative and systematic catalytic studies with the various ZrO2 catalysts having a different amount of tetragonal and monoclinic phases, the ZrO2 having more monoclinic phase with more exposed (-111) facet, basic sites, surface oxygen species and surface area is found to be crucial for the FFA conversion to FOH with high selectivity. M-ZrO2-U-N is found to be stable, recyclable and also shows excellent activity towards the transformation of other bio-aldehydes and ketones to their corresponding alcohols.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/uBl_kcIMeYw/D0CY01259A