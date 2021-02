(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 03 febbraio 2021 (Scripps Research Institute) Scientists at Scripps Research have clarified the workings of a mysterious protein called Gao, which is one of the most abundant proteins in the brain and, when mutated, causes severe movement disorders.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/sri-utm020221.php