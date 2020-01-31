(AGENPARL) – ven 31 gennaio 2020 Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday.

Friday, January 31, 2020

** University update (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/01/31/president-provost-answer-questions-community/)

The president and provost Thursday addressed issues ranging from the upcoming mental health and well-being event to the coronavirus to affordability.

** Iowans to caucus on campus (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/01/30/students-iowa-will-caucus-stanford/)

Thanks in part to Ahmi Dhuna and Nova Meurice, the first satellite Iowa Democratic presidential primary caucus will take place on campus on Monday.

** Stanford’s Redwood City campus (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/01/31/visited-stanford-redwood-city/)

The new Stanford Redwood City campus, home to about 2,700 staff members, evokes the look, feel and warmth of Stanford, as this slideshow (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/01/31/visited-stanford-redwood-city/) suggests.

