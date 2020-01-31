31 Gennaio 2020
UNIVERSITY UPDATE; IOWA CAUCUS; REDWOOD CITY CAMPUS

Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday.

Friday, January 31, 2020
The president and provost Thursday addressed issues ranging from the upcoming mental health and well-being event to the coronavirus to affordability.

President and Provost answer questions from the community

** Iowans to caucus on campus (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/01/30/students-iowa-will-caucus-stanford/)
Thanks in part to Ahmi Dhuna and Nova Meurice, the first satellite Iowa Democratic presidential primary caucus will take place on campus on Monday.

Students from Iowa will caucus at Stanford

** Stanford’s Redwood City campus (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/01/31/visited-stanford-redwood-city/)
The new Stanford Redwood City campus, home to about 2,700 staff members, evokes the look, feel and warmth of Stanford, as this slideshow (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/01/31/visited-stanford-redwood-city/) suggests.

Stanford Redwood City campus evokes warmth of university

