UNIVERSITY OF TARTU AND TRIUMF HEALTH STARTED A STUDY ON SUPPORTING CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH

On 13 May, the UT Institute of Psychology and the Estonian start-up Triumf Health started an impact study of a digital health game intended for children. The game aims to support children’s psychosocial well-being and thus prevent mental health issues. Children from 7 to 14 years of age are invited to take part in the study.

In the study, a mobile game will be used to map the state of mental health of 7-14-year-olds and give them individual support to prevent the development of psychological issues. The game developed by Triumf Health includes a path about coronavirus, aiming to help children cope better in the current situation caused by the virus. The game has been created in cooperation with children, their families and specialists in children’s welfare and it is available in both Estonian and Russian. To support the children in the best possible way, all interactive activities included in the game are based on scientific literature.

During the study, children are recommended to play the game ten minutes a day for one month. It is possible to participate in the study until the beginning of June; the study will continue in autumn. Participants need a smartphone that can be connected to the internet. Each participant in the study makes a valuable contribution to preventing children’s mental health issues and developing a child-friendly game environment. See the invitation in Estonian and in Russian and sign up for the study.

The World Health Organisation has stated that an increase in mental health issues amongst children due to coronavirus is expected, and calls for action to increase access to psychological care services. Supporting children and young people is of prime importance as more than half of mental health issues develop by adolescence. Considering the lack of mental health specialists and especially clinical child psychologists in Estonia and elsewhere, there is a great need for evidence-based digital solutions that support well-being and prevent mental health issues.

